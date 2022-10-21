Gerard Piqué’s lazy moves during a warm-up that sparked criticism in Barcelona

Gerard Piqué’s match against Villarreal

Although he was only on the pitch for 13 minutes, Gerard Piqué has taken the spotlights during the match that the Barcelona beat him for 3-0 al Villarreal for Date 10 of the Spanish League. the stands of Camp Nou They received him with whistles when he entered the field of play and, as if that were not enough, a video of his warm-up has gone viral on social networks, causing much criticism.

Piquewho is one of the captains of the Barça but this season he is mostly a substitute, the duel with him began on the bench Yellow Submarine and made his entry in the 78th minute instead of Jules Kounde. When stepping on the grass, whistles were heard from the Blaugrana fans, although another sector dedicated applause and chants to alleviate the crisis.

The experienced centre-back was visibly uncomfortable with the situation, although the worst came after the game: a video filmed by a fan went viral on social networks where you can see Pique in a very lazy and lazy posture when doing the warm-up exercises.

Gerard Piqué’s warm-up that went viral

The pictures show Gerard Piqué very quiet next to the playing field. Even leaning on the corner flag to watch the game. He first he worked with Sergio Busquets y Hector Bellerínwho entered the 70th minute, and then with Raphinha y Dembele’swhich entered the 75th minute. “This is that everything sweats you a lot. Unacceptable”says the publication that generated a large number of comments against the culé defender.

As you watch your teammates perform various exercises, run around the band, take their time stretching, and follow the instructions of one of the athletic trainers, most of it shows Pique standing or walking slowly, with a very passive attitude.

the duel before Villarreal was his return to the team after a weak performance against Inter de Milan on the UEFA Champions League and after not having minutes in the fall in the Clásico against Real Madrid. So far this season, he has only played 448 minutes in seven different games.

Gerard Piqué is mostly a substitute and at Barcelona they are looking for him to leave the club before the end of his contract (Photo: REUTERS)

Xavi He came to his defense due to the whistles at the press conference after the match. “I don’t know why they ask for it. I care about his behavior in the locker room. He is an example and he is training like the most. If you are for the team, the team is nourished and improves. A test is the team reaction of all the players. Today I am happy to be your coach. Play or not play is an example in capital letters in the locker room. Not a bad face. He is an example of a captain”, sentence the DT.

However, the Catalan press has reported that Gerard Piqué his days are numbered Barça. The newspaper SPORT has pointed out that managers want “convince Piqué not to exhaust his contract with Barça, which runs until June 30, 2024″. The goal of the Barça club is to release the current wage bill and give way to Pique would help to do it. the player of 35 years refused to go out and did not accept a salary reduction in the last market, but in the authorities in the Camp Nou they expect “retrain” and decide to look for a challenge more in line with your current sporting situation in the following transfer windows.

