Gerardo Arteaga’s brilliant double in Genk’s win

Gerardo Arteaga scored a double for Genk in the Belgian Cup. (Photo: Instagram / @ gerardoarteaga7)

The side defender, Gerardo Arteaga, put his name on the scoreboard in the win for 6 for 0 of the Genk on the Belgian Cup al Sint Eloois Store from National Division 1, scoring a doublet and confirm himself as the Mexican soccer player with more accumulated minutes on Europe. He even beat players like Raul Jimenez from Wolverhampton and Edson Alvarez of the Ajax, who are indisputable starters in their teams.

Arteaga has managed to be headline with the Genk of Belgium, in all the matches that he has participated in all competitions. It has become one of the key pillars within the Belgian team, which is playing in competitions such as the Europa League, where he was recently thrashed by the Tottenham, in addition to local tournaments.

The youth squad of Santos Laguna was the scorer of the second and the third so much. The Dutch coach, John van den Brom used most of their starting players to try to correct mistakes made in the last games, and in this way return to retake the confidence, after the last results obtained.

The Aztec player started and played the 90 minutes. Just at 35′, Ugbo opened the scoreboard with a penal and immediately Arteaga had already put the 0-2. Subsequently, past three minutes the former Santos player scored the 3-0, just before the end of the first half, the player Joseph Paintsil extended the lead before going into halftime.

The KRC Genk team advanced to the round of 32 of the Belgian Cup. (Photo: Tony Obrien / REUTERS)

Already for the second half, Ugbo scored again and finally, Bastien Toma I would sentence the meeting with him 0-6 definitive. Now, the Genk will be waiting to know your next rival in the round of 16 of the Belgian Cup. On the other hand, for the Mexican player, it was the first goals in this season.

On the other hand, Gerardo Arteaga thinking about the next date FIFA in the month of November, it seems that he sent a signal to Gerardo Martino. And it is that, it is worth mentioning that the Mexican soccer player rediscovered with the goal, then more than 10 months drought.

It should be remembered that the born in Zapopan, for now it is not considered by the technician of the Selection of Mexico, after he refused to attend the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 for personal problems. His absence from the national team has attracted the attention of fans since, despite the good performance he has shown with his team, has not been considered for the matches of octagonal from Concacaf for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

From the past June 13th, It was the last game he wore with the shirt of the Tricolor in view of Honduras, subsequently no longer participated in the matches of the Tour prior to JJOO against Panama and Nigeria. The discharge was at the request of Gerardo Arteaga himself. According to versions, the left side asked not to be affected by the following calls, well because of the pandemic I had a lot of time without living with the family and that would have affected a personal level.

Gerardo Arteaga’s last game with Mexico was June 13 against Honduras. (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Since then, he has not been called up to the Mexican national team again and the footballer ignores the reason for not being considered.

“Since before traveling to the Olympic Games, since I spoke that I was not going; I have not spoken with anyone (…). Perhaps in these Olympic Games I could not attend due to personal issues, but my commitment to the National Team has always been and will always be one hundred percent, ”said the left-back.

Despite not having had contact with Tata Martino, nor with him sports director from Mexican Soccer Federation, Gerardo Torrado, trust that he will return to defend the colors of the Tricolor.

“I have not had communication with anyone, I don’t know what it takes because I have done things well, I have played everything, the league, the Europa League, I have all the minutes, but I don’t know why. I am not pressured to go to the National Team, everything comes at the right time, “said the Aztec player.

