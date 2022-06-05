Gerardo Martino does not see leaving the position of coach as a solution: “it is to go for the simple thing”

May 28, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino calls a play against Nigeria during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The technical director of the Mexican team, Gerardo Martino, spoke at a press conference prior to the friendly duel that the team will hold against Ecuador on Sunday, June 5. Given the uproar caused by the rout loss to Uruguaythe coach ruled out the possibility of his leaving the bench and accused that that would be simple, but the difficult thing is to make an analysis that allows him to continue and improve.

“I said it a year ago, if I expected that the criticisms that started more or less last year could be modified and I said no, because it is installed in this way. Changing coach is the easiest and analysis the most difficult, and we resort to the simplest thing, which is to modify the trainer, bring in another. We must avoid this and more so because we have a World Cup”, he maintained.

Las critics were immediate due to the poor performance of the Mexican team that now focuses on the commitment against the Ecuadorians in what will be the second against a South American team this year. The tour of the United States, in addition to its mandatory contract and sponsorships, responds to Mexico’s preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“It is clear that what changes the result is outside, inside the group we are clear about where we are going, now the World Cup is our goal, we always go to work. What comes from outside is a media game that we should not handle or discuss. What matters is what we have clear and what we have to correct. Tomorrow we want to win the match”, commented the Tata.

Since the end of the Concacaf qualifying tournament and where El Tri obtained its pass to the World Cup, the team has already played three friendly matches: against Guatemala, which drew 0-0; against Nigeria, which won by two scores to one, and the most recent against Uruguay, which lost by three to zero.

About losing to the charrúas, Martino said: “The defeats we assume jointlyboth footballers and us make an important self-criticism and we don’t evade it, so it’s clear that we do it in the intimacy of concentration, so it’s not something that worries me”.

It is then that the fourth game of the summer activity continues against Ecuadoron June 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Soldier Field. Later he will have as a rival Paraguayon August 31 at 8:00 p.m. in the Mercedes Benz Stadium. All venues located in the United States.

However, the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League edition will go through before the game against the Paraguayans. The Tri was placed in sector A along with Suriname and Jamaica, who will face each team twice. If they get the pass to the next phase, they would be playing the semifinals and, if necessary, the final, but these will take place after Qatar 2022.

