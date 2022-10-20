Gerardo Martino left Raúl Jiménez’s participation in Qatar 2022 in the air

Raúl JIménez celebrates with DT Gerardo Martino after scoring the goal with which Mexico beat Panama. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A little less than two months after the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022one of the main concerns of the group commanded by Gerardo Martino It continues to be the injury of his natural attacker, Raúl Jiménez, who since before the last FIFA Date in September was absent from the Tricolor after suffering a groin paininjury to the part of the pelvis.

That is why on more than one occasion the national coach has shown his concern for the attacker who plays in the Premier League. Now, in his most recent public appearance during the Apertura 2022 Semifinals between Toluca and América, Martino for the first time questioned Jiménez’s participation in Qatar 2022.

It was at the end of the meeting from the Nemesio Diez, where Martino was rebuked by the Octava Sports cameras, there the national helmsman was questioned about the health of the Wolverhampton attacker: “Evolution, evolution. We’ll see”remarked the Tata Martino.

The soccer player Raul Jimenez (i). EFE/EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN/File



It should be remembered that it was during the FIFA Date in September when the injury that afflicts the Mexican attacker was revealed, which led him to separate from the concentration of the National Team. As expected, the footballer set off the alarms, since his injury to the pelvis would compromise his trip to the 2022 World Cup.

Throughout the World Cup tie, Jiménez served as Martino’s nominal center forward, which is why his participation with the Tricolor is of vital importance and, even more so because of its hierarchy in European football. In this context, the Mexican coaching staff awaits his recovery, including the former manager of Argentina and FC Barcelona.

“In the immediate future I am optimistic, the reality is that the injury is an injury that worries us all. Our goal now – from the medical side – is to help him recover in the best possible way, and from us – who are not doctors – it is that he does not throw us in the towel”, expressed the Tata Martino.

Mexico’s coach Gerardo Martino on the sideline during the first period of the game against Colombia at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California. United States, USA TODAY Sports/Kelley L Cox

On that occasion, the national strategist explained that Raúl maintained a “positive” attitude. and affirmed that there would be no reason to modify that position of the American youth squad, because although a worrying diagnosis was confirmed, he was confident that he would recover for Qatar.

“That he is always positive thinking that he is going to arrive, that he does not change his mind in that sense; because when I went to eat with him in Wolverhampton, he was very positive and the reality is that Today an injury was confirmed that is to be treatedand that doesn’t have to make him change his positivity,” Martino concluded.

Currently, the 31-year-old striker is in Mexico City to continue his rehabilitation from High Performance Center of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

Sep 20, 2022; Carson, CA, USA; Mexican National Team forward Raul Jimenez during media day at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In his residence in the Mexican capital, Raúl has been seen at various points in CDMX, such as his visit to the Coapa’s nest. From the house of his former team, América, Jiménez had the opportunity to speak for the cameras of STUDY where he was optimistic about his rehabilitation ahead of the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Mexican striker stressed that he is doing everything possible to join the 26-player squad for Qatar 2022 that Gerardo Martino will broadcast in the coming days: “Happy, excited, things are going well and fortunately we are doing it in a good way and we hope to continue like this“, plot.

