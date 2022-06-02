Gerardo Martino revealed why he has not summoned players from the champion Atlas

The Atlas does not have any National Team player (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

For the busy summer schedule, Gerardo Martino made one of his more robust calls with characters that, even, had not had a chance with the absolute combination. His most recent list included 38 footballersbut none was Atlas, a situation that has surprised experts and fans. However, the Argentine coach provided the argument why he has not had team players two-time champion.

During a press conference prior to the meeting that the Mexican National Team will have with the Uruguayan team, the Tata Martino spoke about the good performance that the red and black team has had in the most recent year. However, he assured that the role of his players born in Mexico it has not been Enough constant enough to be considered in the Tricolor.

“The doors are open for everyone. It is striking that a team that won the last two tournaments does not have players in the selection, commenting that the Atlas has many foreign players, especially the backbone is from foreigners. There can’t be a massive call for players who weren’t there, because It would seem that we did nothing in three years”he pointed out to the media.

Gerardo Martino did not close the doors to players from the red and black squad (Photo: Eirk S. Lesser/EFE)

The sports project, led by Diego Coccawhich led Atlas to two championships after experiencing a 70 year droughthas had much of its success thanks to the role of foreign players in their squad. An example of this lies in the offensive power they have, since it was not until the arrival of Julio Furch and Julian Quinones that the attack had a goal guarantee.

Another feature that proves Martino’s argument right is the presence of Mexican players on the field of play. Even in the match for the title they almost took article 48 of the Liga MX Competition Regulations to the maximum, which indicates that among the 11 players on the field of playonly eight can count on the distinction of Not Trained in Mexico (NFM).

And it is that of the players who jumped onto the lawn of the Hidalgo Stadium, from the start of the actions, only JOsé Abella, Luis Reyes, Edgar Zaldivar and Aldo Rocha They were trained in Mexico. Also, none of them has received no opportunity under the command of Gerardo Martinoa situation that hinders their presence in future calls and, even more so, in the final list of Qatar 2022.

Rafa Márquez is one of the most recent referents of the Atlas quarry (Photo: Ulises Ruiz/AFP)

The situation has not always been like this for the red and black team. In fact, one of the features that have characterized the painting throughout its history is the ability to train players and take them to play, even in foreign leagues. In this situation there is Andrew Savedjust like they did Rafael MarquezPavel Pardo, Alfredo Pistachio TorresJuan Chapetes Gomez and even Daniel Osornoall of them with a presence in the Tricolor.

On the contrary, the situation in the Tuzos from Pachuca, runner-up team in Grita México Clausura 2022, is different. In the list of 38 names appeared the defender Kevin Álvarezas well as midfielders Erick Sanchez and Luis Chavezwho will join in the next few days after receiving special permission for having recently finished their season.

Meanwhile, the cadre led by Gerardo Martino will have its second test before Uruguay, after having beaten Nigeria. Once they complete the process with the South American team, they will face Ecuador and, later, they will do it with Suriname and Jamaica in the framework of the Concacaf League of Nations.

