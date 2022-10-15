Gerardo Martino will present the preview of 55 players who will attend Qatar 2022

(Foto: Getty Images)

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is already waiting on the afternoon of October 14 the first provisional list of 55 players from the squad commanded by Gerardo Martino, ahead of the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Possibly from the last call of 31 players for the last FIFA Date, last September when they faced Peru and Colombia, part of the final list of 26 footballers who will travel with for the World Cup will come outwhich will have to be announced no later than November 14, a week after the start of the World Cup.

In mid October, One from Luisapresident of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) reported that it will be difficult to make last minute changes, so the player who is not contemplated cannot be taken into account for a future call in Qatar 2022.

“A list of 55 players has to be determined. It is very important because after determining this list there is no way to include anyone else, any changes that are made later, the player has to be within this list of 55; it will be an important moment on our way to Qatar”, he stated.

The FMF must deliver to FIFA a list of a maximum of 55 soccer players, from which the 26 that will go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup will come out. Qatar World Cup 2022, calls on “All those member federations that qualify for the final phase must send to the FIFA a provisional list with a maximum of 55 players”.

The provisional list must be sent to FIFA and must contain the following information: “Full name and Surname of the player, nickname, name that appears on his shirt, place and date of birth, passport number and expiration date, name and country of his club”, among others.

William Ochoa Club America (Liga MX)

Rodolfo Cota Club Leon (Liga MX)

Alfredo Talavera del FC Juárez (Liga MX)

Charles Acevedo (Santos Lagoon), Jonathan Orozco (Club Tijuana) and Luis Malagon (Necaxa Club)

Cesar Montes del Club Monterrey (Liga MX)

Jesus Angle Club Tigres (Liga MX)

John Vasquez of Cremonese (Seria A)

Nestor Araujo Club America (Liga MX)

Hector Moreno del Monterrey (Liga MX)

Gerardo Arteaga from Genk (Belgium)

Jesus Gallardo del Club Monterrey (Liga MX)

Jorge Sanchez from Ajax

Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Emilio Lara (America), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Victor Guzman (Xolos), Luis Reyes (Atlas), Vladimir Loroña (Tigers) and Diego Reyes (Tigers).

Orbelin Pineda del AEK Athens (Greece)

Uriel Antuna of Cruz Azul (Liga MX)

Alexis Vega of the Chivas (League MX)

Hector Herrera del Houston Dynamo (MLS)

Erick Gutierrez del PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)

Edson Alvarez del Ajax (Eredivisie)

Andrew Saved of Real Betis Balompié (La Liga)

Diego Lainez from SC Braga (Portuguese League)

Jesus Manuel Corona from Seville (La Liga)

Eric Aguirre (Monterrey), Alan Cervantes (Santo Laguna), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Sebastian Cordova (Tigers), Jonathan Dos Santos (America), Eric Lira (Blue Cross), Jose Ivan Rodriguez (Lion), Carlos Rodriguez (Cross). Blue, Luis Romo (Monterrey) and Roberto Alvarado (Chivas).

Henry Martin Club America (Liga MX)

Santiago Gimenez del Feyenoord (Erevidisie)

Hirving Lozano of Napoli (Serie A Italy)

Raul Alonso Jimenez del Wolverhampton (Premier League)

Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna), Efrain Alvarez (Galaxy), Uriel Antuna (Blue Cross), Roberto de la Rosa (Pachuca), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Marcelo Flores (Real Oviedo). (Toluca), Eric Sanchez (Pachuca), Alejandro Zendejas (America) and Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy).

