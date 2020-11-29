Gerardo Naranjo, Andres Wood Win Top Awards at 2020 Guadalajara Fest

Gerardo Naranjo’s “Kokoloko” took residence the Premio Mezcal for greatest Mexican movie at the hybrid thirty fifth Guadalajara Movie Pageant (FICG), which wrapped Friday, Nov. 27.

The love triangle drama alerts a return to the massive display screen for Naranjo who has spent practically a decade after his 2011 hit “Miss Bala” directing episodes of such high-profile sequence as “Narcos,” “The Bridge” and “Concern the Strolling Lifeless.”

Shot in 16 mm, Naranjo’s drama a couple of girl caught between two males, one a violent cousin holding her captive, first debuted at Tribeca the place lead Noe Hernandez received the Finest Actor prize. The Match Manufacturing unit handles worldwide gross sales.

Chilean movie and TV writer-director-producer Andres Wood received the Finest Ibero-American movie prize along with his political thriller “Spider,” that tracks the disparate fates of right-wing radicals within the early ‘70s, previous to the coup d’état that heralds the army regime of Augusto Pinochet in Chile. Drama was Chile’s submission to the Finest Worldwide competitors at the 92nd Academy Awards this 12 months.

Nonetheless, it was Samuel Kishi’s tender, semi-autobiographical drama, “Los Lobos,” that took residence essentially the most awards at FICG, together with the Viewers Award, a greatest actress nod for Martha Reyes, a Fipresci critics prize, a Made in Jalisco award and a Particular Jury Prize within the Ibero-American aggressive part. It has been bought by FiGa Movies to HBO, all of Europe and a few Latin American territories.

In “Los Lobos” (“The Wolves”), a single Mexican mom and her two younger sons battle to adapt to their new life in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Left residence alone as their mom tries to earn a dwelling, the boys resort to fantasy to ease their tedium.

Los Lobos

Berlin Movie Pageant

In a dwell ceremony on Friday, Igor Lozada, secretary of the Guadalajara Movie Pageant board, introduced that the pageant’s hybrid model lured 5,960 folks to its in-person occasions whereas 10,500 folks seen or participated within the pageant’s screenings, conferences, grasp courses, panels and different business occasions.

The pageant’s social media presence expanded to important ranges, stated Lozada.

“The choice to carry the pageant in individual was made with nice accountability; I’m satisfied that cultural areas are the showcase of the brand new tradition, it’s our manner of exhibiting that we have to mature, study and collaborate in methods which might be completely different from what we’re used to; It was a choice that I’m certain was the most effective that would have been made,” stated pageant director Estrella Araiza who didn’t specify dates for the pageant’s thirty sixth version however stated that it might probably be held in the summertime subsequent 12 months.

Girls filmmakers dominated the prizes at the pageant’s business part, which unspooled Nov. 20-25. At Guadalajara’s Co-Manufacturing Conferences, the place producers and administrators offered a 123 of genres vying for gross sales, distribution and manufacturing companions, numerous sponsors doled out prizes in variety.

The largest prize, the GGM Studios Manufacturing Providers prize, valued at $1.5 million Mexican pesos ($74,000), went to Astrid Rondero for her drama, “Sujo,” which facilities on a late cartel gunman’s son who finds a path his father had at all times wished for him.

The inaugural aggressive TV part, Episode 0: Collection in Improvement, noticed producer Eva Ruiz de Chavez take residence each prizes in play for her satirical animated sequence, “Wild Metropolis.” The 2 awards encompass post-production providers from Cinecolor Mexico and Shalala Studios, value a mixed $35,000 (700,000 pesos) and a scholarship valued at $2,800 to The Collection Lab of Colombia’s Pontifical Xavierian College and accreditation for the Bogota Audiovisual Market (BAM).

The thirty fifth Guadalajara Movie Pageant ran over Nov. 20-27.

Spider

Courtesy of Movie Manufacturing unit

MEXICAN PREMIO MEZCAL WINNERS

BEST FILM

“Kokoloko,” (Gerardo Naranjo, Mexico)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER

Sofia Oggioni, (“Tragic Jungle,” Mexico, France, Colombia)

BEST ACTOR

Alfredo Castro, (“My Tender Matador,” Chile)

BEST ACTRESS

Martha Reyes, (“Los Lobos,” Mexico)

AUDIENCE AWARD

“Los Lobos,” (Samuel Kishi)

IBEROAMERICAN PREMIO MEZCAL WINNERS

BEST FILM

“Spider,” Andres Wood (Chile, Argentina, Brazil)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“Los Lobos” (Mexico)

BEST DIRECTOR

Juan Pablo Fenix, (“Karnawal,” Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Norway, Bolivia, France)

BEST FIRST FILM

“Piola,” (Luis Alejandro Perez, Chile)

BEST ACTRESS

Greta Fernandez, (“The Thief’s Daughter,” Spain)

BEST ACTOR

Luis Tosar, (“Out within the Open,” Spain), and Alfredo Castro (“Karnawal”)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nicolas Wong, (“La Llorona,” Guatemala, France)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Diego and Daniel Vega, (“The Conflict,” Peru, Colombia)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“The Track of the Butterflies,” Nuria Frigola (Peru)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE, DOCUMENTARY

“The Second Burial of Alejandrino,” Raúl Soto (Colombia)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Josep,” (Aurel, France, Spain)