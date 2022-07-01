Gerardo Torrado faced the failure of the Mexican U-20 National Team in the World Cup

Gerardo Torrado lamented the defeat of the U-20s and assured that they will carry out an in-depth analysis of the teams to take action, but at the moment he does not think about resigning (Video: ESPN)

After the Mexican National Team U-20 lost to his peer Guatemala on the penalty round for their classification 2023 U-20 World Cupthe general sports director of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), Gerardo Torradooffered a press conference to talk about the painful moment that the Tri smaller.

On Thursday afternoon, the former soccer player summoned the media to the federation’s facilities to face the defeat of the team led by Luis Perez. And the first thing he accepted is that yes it was embarrassing the way in which they were eliminated from the contest and that they were also left without the opportunity to participate in the next edition of the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Before the different ratings against the performance of the Trithe first thing that Torrado pointed out is that the demands and called a “failure” what the team did on the field of the Metropolitan Stadium in San Pedro Sulain Honduras.

After the defeat, the Mexican National Team was definitely left out of the two largest U20 sports fairs in international soccer (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

This was stated at the beginning of the press conference:

“Yesterday’s result has rightly been described as a failure. It is not the soccer that the Mexican fans deserve nor for what we have been working for here in the structure of the national teams”

The sports director of the Aztec team also added that the defeat caused them “a pain” because they knew of the commitment that lay ahead and what it meant to give continuity to the project that began Jaime Lozano with the Sub-24 who achieved the bronze medal in recent 2020 Tokyo Olympicsso they highlighted the discomfort that remained for the entire Femexfut.

Gerardo Torrado ruled out his resignation from the FMF (Photo: Instagram/@gerardotorrado6)

“We recognize that the elimination we had yesterday with the U-20 team is a very strong blow, of course we are very hurt not to be able to participate in the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia or in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” he added.

And it is that once the result was known at the end of the penalty round, both the fans and the sports journalists reproached the operation of the basic forces of the Mexican National Team. Gerardo Torrado insisted on the negative that the defeat against Guatemala resulted and stated that this error should not have occurred.

“Yesterday’s result is a shameful result, which, for no reason, should have been presented.”

For this reason, the next step they will carry out will be an exhaustive analysis to find the reasons why they lost in the Pre-World Cup and what will be the solution so that the next generations have a prominent role in tournaments of this type. According to Torrado, at the request of One of Luisa, FMF presidentwill meet with Luis Pérez and his entire coaching staff to understand what happened.

“Yon has asked us for a deep analysis of the situation that happened yesterday so that the necessary measures can be taken; Together we will undertake the following actions: we will meet with Luis, upon his arrival, and with all of his coaching staff to talk about the situation that happened in the World Cup”, added the former midfielder.

He closed his speech with the explanation that they will carry out a plan so as not to lose sight of all the U-20 players and that in the future they reach the Senior National Team; he also added that they will involve teams from the League MX to give more spaces to young talent. Also, for now, ruled out his resignation Well, he stated that he still has a lot to prove in his position.

