Gerardo Valtierra has already left intensive therapy: the former Televisa presenter still fights against COVID-19

Gerardo Valtierra left intensive care; still fighting the COVID-19 disease (Photo: Twitter @ g_valtierra)

Gerardo Valtierra Gutierrez, former collaborator and sports reporter of the company Televisa, left intensive care, where he was since last Monday. According to reports released by his colleagues, after having gone through critical days with poor lung function, today he was able to settle on the floor. You tested positive for COVID-19 on 18th of February.

Javier Alarcon, one of the sports figures who has followed his health status the most, reported this morning of improvements in her condition. In the same way, on behalf of his wife, thanked to people for the messages of support sent.

“¡It’s going very well @g_valtierra ! It is very likely that today I will leave intensive care and go to the floor. @lapinguquita, wife, send thanks to everyone. Good Gerry is a warrior; came out of the rubble in the earthquake of ’85, and on Monday he arrived at the hospital with 60% oxygenation”He said in his profile, @Javier_Alarcon_, around 10 in the morning.

The Atlante of the Expansion League also joined the messages of encouragement towards Gerardo Valtierra (Photo: Twitter @ Atlante)

However, the Mexican journalist from Fox Sports, Fernando Schwartz also reported improvements in his health. Through a message posted on your verified account on the social network Twitter, @ fersch_4, He said:

“I happily share with you what your family reports. @g_valtierra has already left therapy and is on the floor. Congratulations to his wife @lapinguquita and his daughters, @Srita_Valtierra @marianavalt and LuucyVb ”.

Although no further details have been released about his clinical status, Javier Alarcón’s statements have given glimpses of the seriousness of his condition. According to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) the normal saturation values ​​from a pulse oximeter range from 95 to 100 percent. Valtierra, on the other hand, presented levels close to the 60 percent.

One of her daughters shared her thanks on social networks (Photo: Twitter @ marianavalt)

One of the most critical days in his convalescence was February 23. That day some former colleagues and sports and journalistic associations they requested blood donors. Javier Alarcón was one of the people who shared the sheet with information and the message “Good Gerardo Valtierra is fighting with everything against COVID in the General Hospital. Blood donors requested”.

In that hour, Mariana valtierra, one of his daughters, shared a series of messages through your Twitter account next to a photo where the two appear in a garden.

“I appreciate from the depths of my being and heart all the prayers you are having for my dad, my daddy like you, you know what I say @g_valtierra. Unity moves everything and today the world needs ALL of us ”and“I love you pa, we are waiting for you #FuerzaValtierra ”, read a couple of tweets from @marianavalt.

Gerardo Valtierra collaborated for more than 32 years at the Televisa company (Photo: Twitter @ g_valtierra)

David Faitelson also joined the group that issued messages of support, because he said “Difficult moments for the colleague and friend @g_valtierra. I am sure that he will soon come out of this and will be back exercising his work as the great professional that he is. Receive a hug and a lot of encouragement, Gerardo ”, in his account @Faitelson_ESPN.

Alberto LatiOn the other hand, he also sent his best wishes to Gerardo and his family. However, he also mentioned that it is not the first difficulty that he goes through in his life and recalled that “The man who survived an earthquake amidst rubble has to come out of this with good”.

