Gerardo Valtierra is serious for COVID-19; soliciting donors for the former TUDN presenter

The health condition of journalist Gerardo Valtierra is reported as delicate (Photo: Twitter @ g_valtierra)

Through his Twitter account, the sports presenter Javier Alarcón reported on the health status of the former member of TUDN, Gerardo Valtierra. In the message he assures that he is being treated in the General Hospital, although blood donation is necessary for treatment. In addition, he shared a photograph with the patient’s information for the volunteers who wish to attend the donation.

“The good Gerardo Valtierra is fighting with everything against COVID at the General Hospital. Blood donors requested”, He reported through his verified account of the social network @Javier_Alarcon_, sportscaster for the television Picture.

Your data was also shared through the account assigned to the organization “Join Donate in Life”. In the post, It is specified that a specific type is not required and will be received at the Blood Bank of the General Hospital of Mexico, of the Ministry of Health. Similarly, further information can be requested on the hospital’s telephone line 55 2789 2000 ext. 1309.

Javier Alarcón spread the data for blood donation (Photo: Twitter @ Javier_Alarcon_)

It was Valtierra himself who made his positive diagnosis known to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus on his Twitter profile, @g_valtierra. At noon on Thursday, February 18, he declared: “I discover that I am finally positive about something! I find out that I tested positive for covid. I trust the doctors, science, the care of my wife @lapinguquita and my daughters @Srita_Valtierra @marianavalt and @LuccyVb. If someone has a good wish, welcome.

However, according to reports from various characters in the sports journalistic medium, Gerardo’s health has suffered complications in recent days. In fact, Gerardo Liceaga, his colleague and also a former TUDN collaborator, reported on his colleague’s status last Monday, in his Twitter profile.

“I believe in the power of prayer … You could help me by asking for the health of my Compadrito @g_valtierra who is in poor health … Thank you very much!”

Gerardo Valtierra reported his positive diagnosis on February 18 (Photo: Twitter @ g_valtierra)

In the midst of health adversity, some journalists and fans They have issued messages of encouragement to Valtierra. One of the most prominent was the one written by the sports writer Enrique “The Dog” Bermudez, who said “Let’s go with everything my dear Cat!”.

Paco Villa, who still serves as the narrator of Liga MX matches in TUDN, he also sent a message to his former partner. On your Twitter account, @Paco_Villa_, sent his “best wishes for the prompt and full recovery of Gerardo Valtierra “.

Nevertheless, the messages were not limited to characters and colleagues of the journalist, because there was a pronouncement of sports institutions. Such is the case of Atlante FC, Valtierra’s favorite team, who through his official account made it known that:

“On behalf of all of us who make up the Atlante Soccer Club, we want to send you all the good vibes and wish Gerardo Valtierra (@g_valtierra) a prompt and optimal recovery. All together, let’s get the most positive messages for him. #Atlante we are all “, in the account @Atlas.

Gerardo Valtierra has covered several sporting events (Photo: Twitter @ g_valtierra)

Gerardo Valtierra Gutiérrez collaborated for many years for the company Televisa, where shaped much of his career. During his time, he stood out as a field reporter in soccer matches, as well as in analysis work. Similarly He was present in various world cups of this sport, as well as in several editions of the Olympic Games.

In 2016 Valtierra stopped collaborating with said company. Since then he has dedicated himself to independent journalistic coverage, including in meetings of the Mexican Football League.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS

Santos will leave the court if he receives new racist insults: Matheus Dória

This is the preliminary list of the Mexican team that will participate in the pre-Olympic to Tokyo 2020

Canelo Álvarez returns to the ring for the jewels that his fortune cannot buy