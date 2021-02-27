Gerardo Valtierra’s health was complicated: the former Televisa Deportes journalist was intubated by COVID-19

(Photo: Instagram / gerardo_valtierra)

Despite the fact that a few days ago it was reported that Gerardo Valtierra Gutiérrez, a former Televisa Deportes collaborator, presented a slight improvement in his coronavirus infection (COVID-19), it seems that his health has become complicated again.

This Saturday his friend and former partner, Javier Alarcón, announced through his Twitter account that Valtierra Gutiérrez was intubated in the hospital due to breathing difficulties, for which he asked his followers to pray for him:

“Well now we ask for double the good vibes and prayers for Gerardo Valtierra. He had to be intubated #FueraValtierra, ”he wrote.

For her part, Diana Valtierra, daughter of the journalist, shared an image on her Facebook account with the caption “I ask you for a prayer for my dad, we need it.” However, he did not detail whether he was subjected to intubation.

More information in development.