Entertainment General News

Gerardo Valtierra’s health was complicated: the former Televisa Deportes journalist was intubated by COVID-19

February 27, 2021
1 Min Read
(Photo: Instagram / gerardo_valtierra)
(Photo: Instagram / gerardo_valtierra)

Despite the fact that a few days ago it was reported that Gerardo Valtierra Gutiérrez, a former Televisa Deportes collaborator, presented a slight improvement in his coronavirus infection (COVID-19), it seems that his health has become complicated again.

This Saturday his friend and former partner, Javier Alarcón, announced through his Twitter account that Valtierra Gutiérrez was intubated in the hospital due to breathing difficulties, for which he asked his followers to pray for him:

“Well now we ask for double the good vibes and prayers for Gerardo Valtierra. He had to be intubated #FueraValtierra, ”he wrote.

For her part, Diana Valtierra, daughter of the journalist, shared an image on her Facebook account with the caption “I ask you for a prayer for my dad, we need it.” However, he did not detail whether he was subjected to intubation.

More information in development.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.