Gerhard Mücke, repressor of the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile and accomplice of the pedophile Paul Schäfer, died

Gerhard Mücke died of health complications in southern Chile according to EFE.

Gerhard Mücke, criminal of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, died at the age of 87. former head of Colonia Dignidad and accomplice of Nazi German pedophile Paul Schäfer. His death occurred in the south of Chile in a health center.

Gerhard Mücke was one of the key leaders of the former Colonia Dignidad, a notorious German enclave and former detention center located in southern Chile. Although its beginnings date back to the 1960s, in this place the deprivation of liberty, torture, extermination and sexual abuse were applied to people of all kinds.

Here Mücke maintained a close relationship with their leader Paul Schäfer, well-known Lutheran preacher, former member of the Hitler Youth, and stretcher-bearer for Nazi Germany in World War II. Upon arriving in Chile, he formed the former Colonia Dignidad and after the scandals and atrocities committed inside this place, he fled to Argentina and in 2005 he was arrested, which caused him to return to Chile to be tried by justice.

The leaders of the former Colonia Dignidad subjected settlers to slavery and abused minors, in addition to committing crimes against political prisoners of the Pinochet dictatorship.

Paul Schäfer, the Nazi founder of the former Colonia Dignidad.

Gerhard Mücke, at the time of his death, was serving a prison sentence for various crimes, including, responsible for sexual crimes committed in the former Colonia. In 2013, upon entering prison for various crimes against humanity, Mücke told the radio Cooperative what “I don’t feel guilty about anything, that’s why I stayed in Chile trusting in justice. Nothing more”, and that “if I had felt guilty, then maybe I would have left like many others. Justice must understand that these things that accuse me were ordered by a despot, by a direct boss, and we obey.”

However, attorney Winfried Hempel stated that “there is no crime committed in the former Colonia Dignidad in which Mücke has not had a degree of participation”, adding that “of course, he participated in the mistreatment and torture of settlers, as well as in all the edges that are said in relation to the detention, torture and disappearance of victims of the Pinochet dictatorship.”

Crimes in dictatorship

In 2005 Gerhard Mücke acknowledged the murder of “about thirty” political prisoners in the Pinochet military dictatorship in which he claimed to be a direct witness. The victims were later buried in a common grave and later removed from this place to avoid discovery and prosecution of justice. This last fact is known as the “Operation Retirement of Televisions” of 1978.

“Mücke was tight-lipped to the last, hard-line and hardly ever cooperative, taking many secrets to the grave. He was asked in recent months to at least collaborate in handing over the identities of disappeared detainees, but he did not even have that consideration,” Hempel said.

Mücke was registered as an agent of the National Intelligence Directorate (DINA), in southern Chile, specifically the Maule region. The DINA was Pinochet’s secret police in charge of executing various crimes against supporters and officials linked to the government of President Salvador Allende.who was overthrown on September 11, 1973. “He participated in Army operations in the area, arrested people, personally tortured prisoners and then participated in the executions,” Hempel told EFE.

