German Films Unveils Six Screenwriters Taking Part in Face to Face Campaign (EXCLUSIVE)

German Films, the company that promotes German cinema around the globe, has unveiled the individuals of the fifth version of its Face to Face With German Films marketing campaign, which this yr is devoted to screenwriters.

The writers chosen for Face to Face, which “turns the highlight on probably the most influential names in the German audiovisual and movie trade and represents a few of its most dynamic figures,” are Jana Burbach (“Unhealthy Banks”), Katharina Essyen (“Vacation Secrets and techniques”), Hanno Hackfort (“four Blocks,” “You Are Wished”), Bernd Lange (“Felony: Germany,” “Das Verschwinden”), Rafael Parente (“eight Days”) and Laila Stieler (“Gundermann,” “Letter to My Life”).

The marketing campaign will kick off on March 26 with a panel dialogue at Séries Mania in Lille, France, about trendy storytelling, in partnership with Selection and Séries Mania. Entitled “Severe About Collection: Components of Innovation in Trendy Storytelling,” the panel might be led by John Hopewell of Selection, in dialog with the six screenwriters.

Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films, mentioned: “Now in its fifth yr, Face to Face With German Films is a efficiently established format to promote new German expertise to a worldwide viewers. In 2020 we’re casting a highlight on a few of the most wanted folks in the movie trade at the moment: writers. So this yr we’re presenting six of the very best German scriptwriters and showrunners to the worldwide movie neighborhood. We glance ahead to introducing them to you at our Face to Face with German Films occasions!”