German man held over attempted high-speed train track sabotage

Man suspected of loosening rail bolts on bridge between Cologne and Frankfurt

A German man has been arrested on suspicion of getting loosened the bolts on a high-speed educate monitor between Cologne and Frankfurt.

The particular person, described via Frankfurt’s state prosecutor as being “with out mounted residence”, was as soon as arrested near Cologne on Friday night after police found specialist equipment for loosening monitor bolts in his automotive.

Investigators reportedly tracked down the 51-year-old after a confession letter relating to the location of the tried sabotage was as soon as despatched to plenty of politicians, along with the chancellor, Angela Merkel.

In step with Der Spiegel, the suspect was as soon as handiest not too way back launched from jail in Nuremberg, the place he had served a sentence for tried blackmail.

German police had reported a “conceivable assault strive” earlier on Friday after the driving power of a high-speed Intercity Categorical educate noticed one factor peculiar inside the early hours while crossing Theisstalbrücke bridge near Niedernhausen, merely outside Frankfurt.

Numerous trains had already handed over the damaged monitor earlier than the tampering was as soon as uncovered, police acknowledged. If the loosened rails had not been reported early, one of the trains can have derailed off the 50m-high bridge, German media reported, mentioning investigators.

The general prosecutor in Frankfurt would not contact upon a trigger for the tried assault while investigations had been ongoing.

