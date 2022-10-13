Germany asked to take Putin’s nuclear threats seriously and wants an “air shield” for Europe

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group during a NATO Defense Ministers’ meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The German Defense Minister, Christina Lambrechturged this Thursday to take seriously Russian warnings about possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine and stated that NATO is “ready”.

“It is important to take Russia’s threats seriously”he said on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels and underlined the importance of having a exchange within the alliance to decide “how to react”.

“I can say that we are prepared and that Putin must be clear that the use of these weapons would violate all limits“, he claimed.

The minister also referred to the signing today in Brussels by 15 member countries of a declaration of intent on the German initiative “European Sky Shield” to reinforce the air defenses of the continent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS)



He explained that in current times it is particularly important to close the existing “loopholes” and, among the advantages of the initiative, he cited interoperability at the community level and the possibility of obtaining better prices.

Lambrecht added that the conversations for the possible obtaining of American Patriot surface-to-air missiles, German IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems, and Israeli Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missiles are in progress.

Regarding the latter, he pointed out that “there is still no decision” since the negotiations are still going on, but he expressed his conviction that “it would be a very good system for the current challenges.”

A German Bundeswehr Marder armored infantry fighting vehicle (REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File)

The minister also stressed the importance of closing as soon as possible the gaps in German Army stocks (Bundeswehr), in which, before this legislature, “was saved for too long”.

Supplies must be supplied very quickly so that the Bundeswehr can assume its responsibility for the defense of Germany and the alliance, he concluded.

(With information from EFE)

