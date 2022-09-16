Germany assumed control of the subsidiaries of the Russian oil group Rosneft to guarantee energy supply

The government of Germany put this Friday under tutelage the activities of the Russian oil group Rosneft, which has several refineries in its territory, in order to better guarantee the country’s energy supply.

Rosneft subsidiaries in Germany account for 12% of the country’s refining capacity. From now on they are “under trusteeship” of the national agency responsible for managing energy networks, the German Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

The objective of this guardianship, indicated the ministry, is “respond to risks to the security of supplies” of energy.

The Berlin government is paying particular attention to the refinery in Swedein the east of the country, and which guarantees the supply of petroleum products to the entire region of berlin.

The operation of this refinery, controlled mainly by Rosnefthas been disturbed since the government of Olaf Scholz decided to drastically reduce its imports of Russian oil, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. The goal at the end of the year is to completely dispense with these imports.

By now taking control, the German authorities will be able to organize the supply of the plant with oil from countries other than Russia.

In detail, the guardianship concerns the subsidiaries Rosneft Germany (RDG) and the company RN Refining & Marketing (RNRM), which own shares in three large German refineries.

The operation of this refinery, controlled mainly by Rosneft, has been disrupted since the government of Olaf Scholz decided to drastically reduce its imports of Russian oil, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. The goal at the end of the year is to completely dispense with these imports.

Previously, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the German government is weighing the possibility of nationalizing the energy group Uniper and two other large gas importers to prevent the collapse of the country’s energy market.

GRTgazthe operator of the gas network in France, announced on Wednesday that Germany will increase its gas exports in mid-October.

“Gas flows that historically came from the east have been reversed due to the effect of the war in Ukraine,” operator GRTgaz said in a statement.

That is why the company “is working on adapting its network to develop new export capabilities from France to Germany, which will be available from mid-October,” he added.

GRTgaz said French liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals were operating at 90% capacity, which allowed the country’s reserves to be filled to 94%, some ten points higher than the European average.

“In a normal winter, there would be no shortage of gas,” the company said, although it warned that “there is little room for manoeuvre, especially on days of especially high consumption.”

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

Scarce and expensive energy, high inflation and recession: social unrest creeps onto Germany’s agenda

A man was sentenced to life in prison in Germany for killing an employee who asked him to wear a mask due to COVID

How the tests will continue in Germany to lower the cost of public transport and other European experiences