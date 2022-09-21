Germany assured that the mobilization decreed by Putin corresponds to a new “serious and erroneous” step in the escalation of the conflict

The German Minister of Economy, Robert Habeckdescribed this Wednesday as “serious and wrong” step the partial mobilization decreed by the Russian president, Vladimir Putinwhich translates, said, in an escalation of the conflict.

Russia ordered a partial mobilization”with which it carries out a new escalation in this war of aggression against Ukrainea new serious and erroneous step by Russia,” he said. Habeck at the beginning of a press conference to announce that the German government will take over 99% of the shares of the Uniper gas company.

He added that of course this step by Russia will be politically evaluated to discuss a response.

“It is clear to me and to the government that we will continue to give Ukraine our full support in these difficult times.” he guaranteed

News in development…