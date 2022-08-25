Germany inaugurated the world’s first fleet of hydrogen trains

File photo of a hydrogen-powered train from the French train manufacturer Alstom (Patrik STOLLARZ / AFP)

Germany opened this Wednesday a railway line that will run entirely on hydrogen, a “world first” and a breakthrough to decarbonize rail transport, beyond the difficulty of access to this new technology.

A fleet of 14 trains, sold by the French group Alstom to the region of Lower Saxony (north), it will replace the current diesel locomotives to cover the 100 km of the line that connects the cities of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervörde and Buxtehud, near Hamburg.

“We are very proud to be able to commercially exploit this technology, this is a world first”Alstom president Henri Poupart-Lafarge declared on Wednesday.

Hydrogen trains are a privileged track to reduce CO2 emissions, and replace diesel, which continues to power 20% of rail journeys in Germany.

Alstom trains combine hydrogen stored on board with the oxygen present in the air, thanks to a fuel cell, which produces the electricity needed to ensure the traction of the convoy.

The new fleet, which cost “93 million euros” (92.3 million dollars), will avoid generating “4,400 tons of CO2 each year,” according to the LNVG, which operates the network at the regional level.

A driver directs the hydrogen-powered train (Patrik STOLLARZ / AFP)

rain of orders

Designed in the French town of Tarbes and assembled in Salzgitter, in central Germany, these trains have been commercially tested since 2018, with regular circulation of two of them.

Alstom has already signed four contracts to deliver dozens of trains in Germany, France and Italy, and the demand continues to increase.

In Germany alone, “between 2,500 and 3,000 diesel trains could be replaced by hydrogen trains,” he told the agency. AFP Stefan Scharank, project manager at Alstom.

“In 2035, between 15 and 20% of the European market for regional routes could run on hydrogen”confirm to AFP Alexandre Charpentier, railway expert at the Roland Berger consultancy.

Alstom’s competitors have also entered this market. The German group Siemens presented a train model in May in collaboration with the railway company Deutsche Bahn, with a view to commissioning in 2024.

But beyond these pretty prospects, “there are real barriers”warns the expert.

And it is not just trains that are looking for hydrogen, but the entire transport sector, by road or by air, as well as heavy industry -steel and chemical-which has this technology to reduce CO2 emissions.

A hydrogen-powered train (Patrik STOLLARZ / AFP)

A scarce and improvable resource

With its announcement in 2020 of an investment plan of 7,000 million euros, Germany has the ambition to lead in hydrogen technology within a decade.

However, both there and throughout Europe, the necessary infrastructure for production or transport is lacking, which will require colossal investments.

“That is why we do not see that 100% of the diesel trains are going to be replaced by hydrogen trains”, comments the consultant Charpentier.

On the other hand, hydrogen is not necessarily free of carbon. Only green hydrogen, made from renewable energies, is considered sustainable.

At the same time there are other, more common manufacturing methods, but they emit greenhouse gases, since they are based on fossil fuels.

Proof of the scarcity of the product is that the Lower Saxony line will initially use hydrogen resulting from the activity of other industries, such as chemistry.

The French research institute IFP, which specializes in energy issues, explains that currently hydrogen “comes 95% from the transformation of fossil fuels”, and almost half comes from the transformation of natural gas.

A double problem, due to the pollution caused by the use of gas, and due to the supply difficulties of this fossil raw material in Europe, largely dependent on Russian gas that has become a political weapon with the war in Ukraine.

“Political decisions must prioritize which sector hydrogen production is going or not going to”pointed out consultant Charpentier.

In addition, Germany will have to buy that resource abroad to meet its needs. On Tuesday, Berlin signed an agreement with Toronto to import renewable hydrogen produced in Canada starting in 2025.

(By Florian Cazeres – AFP)

