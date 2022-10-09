Germany investigates a sabotage in its rail network and suspects Russia

Passengers wait on a platform in Berlin after service disruptions (AFP)

German police investigate an act of sabotage on the country’s rail infrastructureand some officials pointed to Russia after the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions.

Saturday important communication cables were cut in two placeswhich forced the interruption of rail services in the north for three hours and caused chaos in the trips of thousands of passengers.

The railway operator Deutsche Bahn blamed the travel interruptions on a “sabotage”, while the Minister of Transport, Volker Wissing, spoke of “deliberate and directed action”.

The Berlin security services took over the investigation of the case, which means that sabotage is taken into account as a possible politically motivated crime.

Germany’s best-selling newspaper, Bildcited an internal document of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) who said, in a first analysis of the incident, that it was conceivable an act of “state-ordered sabotage”.

The document noted the “widely separated crime scenes” in which the cables were cut, in Herne, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and in Berlin, in the east, some 540 kilometers away.

Notices about delayed trains or suspended services at the Hamburg station (DPA via AP)

The BKA also noted that the incident comes shortly after last month’s underwater explosions in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines between Germany and Russia. The sabotage of the gas pipeline further raised tensions between Russia and the West, which were already skyrocketing over the Ukraine war, but Moscow denies any involvement in the explosions.

Anton Hofreiter, a Green Party lawmaker and chairman of the German parliament’s European affairs committee, said Russia may have been behind the train disruptions.

“To do this, you have to have a very precise knowledge of the railway radio system. The question is whether it is sabotage by foreign powers”, Hofreiter declared to the Funke journalistic group.

Since the Nord Stream leaks “targeted the Kremlin,” “we cannot rule out that Russia may also be behind the attack on rail services,” he said. “Maybe both are warning shots because we support Ukraine”.

Police have said the investigation into Saturday’s incident remains open and have not publicly named any suspects. According to local media, authorities are also investigating whether left extremists could be the culprits.

Hybrid threats

Facing growing concern about the vulnerability of Germany’s critical infrastructure, Hofreiter called for 20 billion euros ($19 billion) to be invested over the next few years to beef up security, including cybersecurity.

A senior German military official warned of the possibility of new attacks. “Every power plant, every energy pipeline is a potential target,” Major General Carsten Breuer told Bildspeaking of the growing “hybrid threats”.

The conservative German opposition party CDU also called for increased surveillance of key infrastructure.

“We must rethink the security architecture of Germany and the EU,” CDU lawmaker Thorsten Frei told the RND media group. “The modern era of hybrid warfare requires us to adapt“, said.

