Germany prepares for winter without Russian gas with its tanks filled to 90% of their capacity

Germany’s gas deposits have already reached 90% of their capacityseveral weeks ahead of schedule, according to advanced data today on public television ARD.

According to that source, last Sunday the 90,07% of its capacity. The Federal Network Agency (German Federal Network Agency) regularly notifies the deposit situation two days late.

This means that, despite reduced supplies from Russia via the Nord Stream pipeline, the deposits have been filled even before the objectives set by the Government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

At the beginning of September, the 85%the level that had been established for the first of October.

The Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection considers that in order to guarantee that there will be no shortage of supplies during the boreal winter, the country’s warehouses must be at 95% of its capacity by November 1.

The cut in supplies from Russia has been offset by gas shipments from Norway, the Netherlands and the Netherlandsaccording to data from that ministry.

Towards the end of the year they should come into operation two liquefied gas terminals on the North Sea coastthe first two that Germany will have.

Scholz estimates that by the end of 2023 Germany will be able to supply itself without Russian gaswhich until the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine provided the country with 55% of total imports of that fossil energy source.

The German Chancellor will undertake a tour of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar mainly focused on finding solutions to the energy crisis.

