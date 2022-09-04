Germany presented a plan of aid of 65,000 million dollars against inflation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Reuters)

The German government agreed to a €65 billion plan to help households and businesses to face the sharp rise in energy prices, according to a project consulted this Sunday by AFP.

“There is a need for a timely and proportionate help to households and businesses in the face of rapidly rising energy prices”, indicates the document prepared after weeks of negotiations between the three coalition parties of Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The head of the German government plans to present the catalog of measures at a press conference this Sunday. According to Scholz, Germany has sufficient energy supplies and reserves to face the coming winter, after Russia cut sine die its gas shipments through the Nord Stream I gas pipeline, since the government has made “decisions in time” to avoid a crisis this winter.

In addition, he explained that Germany wants use exceptional profits from energy companies to lower prices. “Partially cutting windfall profits creates a financial margin that should be used specifically to ease the burden on consumers in Europe,” the government said in a policy document.

The Social Democratic leader, who leads a coalition with environmentalists and liberals, He met the main figures of his executive until late on Saturday night to finalize the plan.

Leaders of the government coalition (Reuters)

Support includes, among others, a check to students and retirees, as well as an increase in rent subsidiesAccording to the document.

For this third package, the party leaders also discussed tax cuts and a possible successor to the 9-euro ticket for local transport, a plan that ended in August and that gave a public transport subsidy to travel throughout Germany.

The negotiations that began on Saturday around noon and in which, in addition to Scholz and Lindner, the Vice-Chancellor and Minister of the Economy, the green Robert Habeck, other ministers, and the leaders of the three parliamentary groups and of the parties, participated, had been preceded by weeks of debates. “It’s done. Very good result. More details starting at 11:00 at the press conference, ”the Minister of Justice, the liberal Marco Buschmann, announced today on Twitter.

Inflation continued to rise in Germany, reaching 7.9% year-on-year in August, due to the war-induced increase in energy prices in Ukraine.

Passengers took advantage of rail transport subsidies, which managed to reduce emissions from private trips (Reuters)

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the end of February, the Scholz government has unblocked two packages of aid to households, for a total of 30,000 million euros.

Some of these measures recently expired, such as the fuel price subsidy or the subscription to all public transport (excluding high-speed trains) for only 9 euros per month.

Among the measures applied, there are already the abolition of the surcharge in the price of electricity to finance renewable energy and a single bonus of one hundred euros per child and energy of up to 300 euros.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

