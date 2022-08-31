Germany reached a millionaire agreement to compensate the relatives of the victims of Munich 72

A plaque commemorating the eleven athletes from Israel and a German police officer who were killed in a terrorist attack during the 1972 Olympics, stands at the former Israeli team accommodation in the Olympic Village in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, 27 August 2019. 2022. The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian attackers at the 1972 Summer Olympics and the German government are close to reaching an agreement on the amount of long-disputed compensation. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Germany and families of Israeli victims of the attack during the 1972 Munich Olympics reached a compensation agreement50 years after the hostage taking, the German government announced on Wednesday.

The Federal Executive, the region of Bavaria and the city of Munich will pay some 28 million euros to the relatives of the victims of the hostage-taking, which resulted in the death of eleven members of the Israeli delegation with different functions (most athletes and coaches), a government source told AFP. Seven other people also died.

Germany will also declassify documents related to the hostage-taking and the botched rescue operation, so that German and Israeli historians can work on the subject.

The agreement entails that the families of the victims attend the commemoration ceremony scheduled for Monday in Munich, despite the fact that they had indicated that they would boycott it, the German government spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said in a statement.

A member of the Arab Commando group who captured the Israeli Olympic team members in their accommodation in the Olympic Village and appeared with a hood over his face on the balcony of the building where the commandos held the Israeli team members hostage in Munich. , Sept. 5, 1972. (AP Photo/Kurt Strumpf, File)

On the other hand, the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, released a joint statement announcing that they would attend the ceremony.

“We are happy and relieved that an agreement has been found” that it serves to achieve “historical clarification, recognition and compensation shortly before the 50th anniversary and before the state visit of the Israeli president to Germany,” they said in the statement.

“The agreement cannot heal all wounds”recognized both presidents, adding that with the text, the German state acknowledges its “responsibility and recognizes the terrible suffering of those who died and their families”.

Photo of all victims

On September 5, 1972, members of the Palestinian group Black September stormed the Olympic Village, killed two Israeli national team athletes and took nine others hostage. The attackers hoped to force the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as well as two left-wing extremists in West German prisons.

The nine hostages and a West German police officer were killed during a rescue attempt by German forces. Relatives of the athletes accuse Germany of failing to secure the Olympic Village, refusing Israeli aid and then botching the rescue operation.

Police dressed as athletes trying to get to the rooms of the victims.

Immediately after the attack, Germany made payments to relatives of the victims worth about 4.19 million marks (about $2 million), according to the country’s interior ministry. In 2002, surviving family members received an additional $3 millionreported the German news agency dpa.

(with information from AP and AFP)

KEEP READING:

The Black September massacre in Munich 72: the day the world met the monstrous face of terrorism

Germany compensates the victims of Munich 1972

Israelis assassinated in Munich 1972 are remembered in an inaugural ceremony in Tokyo, in an unprecedented event