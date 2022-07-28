Gerrard’s unusual fines at Aston Villa: from $60 for forgetting the birthday cake to punishment for bathing without flip flops

Gerrard established a series of rules and fines for the campus (Reuters)

After signing as the new coach of the Aston Villa last November 2021, Steven Gerrard He will officially start a full season at the helm of the British team and wants to do it his way both at a sporting and institutional level.

To do this, the former Liverpool star established a regulation that soccer players must comply with to the letter if they do not want their economy to be affected during the competition.

Several English media published the list in question, which has 18 points with their respective fines in case of committing any infraction. Penalties range from $60 to $1,291.

After the strict measures installed by the new Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag, for his squad became known, the British press leaked those of Steven Gerrard for his team, which they could be between severe and comical.

Among the most expensive fines is that of “being late for a meeting, outing, or with the coach on game day”If the player commits this offense, he will have to pay a fine of 1,200 dollars, as stipulated in the document in question.

Apparently, what the English coach emphasizes the most is punctuality, since there are several items that point to it. Being late for training camp, being late for a coaching appointment, being late for a meeting, and being late for a physical therapist will cost $239 per minute.

Aston Villa will debut in the Premier League on August 6 (Reuters)

At the same time, other regulations could also be seen in the regulations with their respective amounts for not complying with them, somewhat comical as those of forget the cake on your birthday ($60), not wearing flip-flops in the shower ($120), and leaving gum anywhere ($239).

In turn, they also revealed that whoever receives a straight red card shall invite the whole campus to eat within four weeks of expulsion.

THE COMPLETE LIST OF STEVEN GERRARD RULES AND FINES

1. Arriving late to training USD 607

2. Forget the GPS training USD 120

3. Being late to training camp $239 a minute

4. Being late for a meeting, outing or with the coach on game day USD 1,200

5. Being late for the coach $239 a minute

6. Being late for a meeting $239 a minute

7. Incorrect clothing on match day USD 120 per item

8. Leaving clothes in the training field USD 120 the item

9. Leaving plates or glasses on the canteen table USD 120 per item

10. Illegal Parking $120

11. Being late for a commercial appearance $300

12. Forget the cake on your birthday USD 60 a day

13. Not wearing flip flops in the shower $120

14. Not reporting to the doctor before 10am for new injuries or illnesses USD 239

15. Arriving late to the physical therapist USD 239

16. Leaving the ‘snuns’ (gum) anywhere USD 239

17. Forget the $60 Recovery Stockings

18. Sanctioned for protesting USD 239

The Aston Villa, which comes from drawing 2-2 against Manchester United in a friendly, they will face Rennes of France to close their pre-season tour. Later, on August 6, they will debut in the Premier League against Bournemouth as a visitor with the aim of being able to fight against Big Six and qualify for the Champions League next year.

