Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p

The occasion might not be right here simply but – however the Amazon Prime Day offers are already rolling in.

Amazon is at present providing 4 months of its streaming service Amazon Music Unlimited for a mere 99p – a cut price value for entry to over 60 million songs.

That is scorching on the heels of their Prime Video Channels deal for 99p a month, the Amazon Youngsters+ subscription deal for 99p, and the Kindle Unlimited deal providing the service for free for 3 months.

Nonetheless, very similar to the Prime Day offers, you have to be a Prime Member to entry this supply – see beneath for the main points…

Signal as much as Amazon Music Unlimited for simply 99p for 4 months(*4*)

The Amazon Music Unlimited Deal gives 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p – permitting you to stream music to your Echo, Fireplace Stick, or different machine on-demand and ad-free.

Nonetheless, the supply is just legitimate to Amazon Prime members who’re new to Amazon Music Unlimited, and can mechanically renew at £7.99 a month until you cancel. You may signal as much as Amazon Prime now and get a 30-day free trial.

The supply ends at midnight on 14th October – which can be fittingly the top of Prime Day.

What’s the distinction between Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited?(*4*)

Amazon Prime is a good deal – not solely do you get Prime Video and free-next day supply, however you additionally stream up round 2 million songs ad-free with Prime Music for no further value.

Nonetheless, for a bit of bit further Amazon Music Unlimited provides you over 60 million songs – ideally suited if you’d like the total again catalogue of your favorite artist. Unlimited normally prices an additional £7.99 a month if you’re a Prime member, or £9.99 when you’re not half of Amazon’s subscription service.

How does Amazon Music Unlimited work?(*4*)

Amazon Music Unlimited works very similar to different music streaming companies – you’ll be able to hearken to any music anytime, anyplace. Merely log into the Amazon Music web site, obtain the app to your PC or cell or join an Alexa suitable machine, resembling the brand new Amazon Echo, and also you’re free to play songs, construct playlists, get suggestions and even obtain music to hear offline.

Audio fanatics can even improve to Amazon Music HD for premium high quality songs for an additional £5 a month, or get a 90-day free trial.

