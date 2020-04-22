General News

Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring a Combat Designer

April 22, 2020
1 Min Read




50 minutes in the past
Gaming

Go away a remark

Our Agoura Hills studio is trying to find a Senior Struggle Dressmaker for the next iteration of the WWE 2K franchise. …



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment