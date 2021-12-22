Get a unfastened Rockstar sport for those who personal or purchase GTA: The Trilogy on PC: that is the record and that is the prerequisites of the promotion

Rockstar Video games has introduced that all homeowners of the PC model of Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version have the proper to say a Rockstar Retailer sport free of charge. After all, it is a additional reimbursement for the difficult liberate of this choice of remasters.

And even if the promotion is handiest transient, It additionally impacts those that purchase this pack in the following couple of days. Particularly, till subsequent January 5, 2022. One thing that will also be finished with a lower cost than standard, because the sport may have a 20% bargain on its unique value all over this promotion.

The second one necessary query here’s, What video games are you able to declare for those who benefit from the promotion? And the solution is that Rockstar has made to be had to us a nice number of titles, with truly robust video games. With the exception of some bonuses for GTA On-line and Pink Useless On-line avid gamers, for those who want. You’ll be able to see the entire record underneath:

Grand Robbery Auto V: Top rate Version

Grand Robbery Auto IV: Whole Version

Max Payne 3

The black

Bully: Scholarship Version

A Nice White Shark Money Card for GTA On-line

55 Gold Bars for Pink Useless On-line

In the end, it’s price noting that Rockstar additionally gives us the potential for acquiring a cupón of 10 euros in our subsequent acquire so long as the product that we’re going to purchase has a worth of 15 euros or extra. And, after all, those 10 euros will also be utilized in video games that are actually on sale (for Christmas) within the retailer. We go away you with the video games which can be on sale at this time within the retailer and which meet the requirement to decrease the associated fee 10 euros extra: