Get ahead of Black Friday and get this excellent Razer TKL gaming keyboard at half price

The keyboard that we use to play on our PC plays a super important role in our games, something that intensifies even more if possible in the competitive field. Therefore, in the market we find a wide catalog of gaming models for all types of users and pockets with which to make a leap in quality with respect to basic office automation keyboards.

And if on top of that we can get hold of them while saving, all the better. This is the case of this gaming keyboard from the well-known manufacturer Razer, which we can take home at half price in PcComponentes; With an official price of around 150 euros, at the moment it costs only 74.98 euros. Which incidentally means reaching its historical minimum.

Se trata del Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition, one of the best-rated keyboards on the market within the TKL category. This nomenclature tells us that we are talking about a model with a slightly reduced size, which dispenses with the number keys in the right area but keeping the F (F1, F2, F3, F4 …), the arrow keys and some more.





Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition – Keyboard with Opto-Mechanical Keys, Optical Drive, Key Stabilizer Bar, Unmatched Durability, Synapse 3 – EU Layout, Black

These types of keyboards are ideal for setups where there is no over space, and by eliminating the number keys we gain space to move the mouse. So in addition to working, It is a highly recommended device for playing games of all kinds, but above all competitive.

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is mechanical, with super sensitive linear optical switches that boast an activation distance of just 1 millimeter. What’s more, includes RGB backlighting and double injection PBT keys, which translates into greater durability and resistance to the passage of time without degrading so much. What, added to a useful life of 100 million keystrokes, ensures continued use for years and years.

Finally, and although we are talking about a wired keyboard, the USB Type-C cable at the end of the device can be easily removed. So we can connect and disconnect it from our PC comfortably to transport it if we need to take it from here to there.