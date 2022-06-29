Get ahead of Prime Day and save with the Logitech G305 on sale

Gone are the days when wireless peripherals offered much lower performance than their wired versions. And today we can choose wired or wireless gaming mice, keyboards and headsets without getting a worse or better gaming experience. So opting for one or the other will depend, above all, on our needs as players and the configuration of our setup.

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, HERO 12K Sensor, 12,000 DPI, Ultra-lightweight, 250h Battery, 6 Programmable Buttons, Onboard Memory, PC/Mac – White

Using wireless peripherals brings all advantages. With the exception that we must recharge their batteries from time to time and that, as a general rule, they are usually more expensive than if they have a cable. But sometimes, like now, we can get our hands on great wireless peripherals at knockdown prices: this mouse is a super seller and has now reached its minimum price on Amazon before Prime Day. We can take it for 34.69 euros in that store, saving almost half of what it usually costs.

Not bad to be talking about the Logitech G305 Lightspeed, one of the most successful wireless gaming mice among the gaming community. Available in various colors, the lowered one comes in an elegant white color that fits wonderfully with all kinds of setups. And despite its low cost, it is one of the most complete models in this price range.





The Logitech G305 has a fairly restrained size and connects to our gaming equipment through a USB receiver that includes the manufacturer’s proprietary Lightspeed technology that ensures minimal latency, making it ideal for all kinds of games. Even first person shooters online and other competitive titles, in which it will not weigh us down at all.

Specifically, this mouse has a 12,000 DPI sensor, an autonomy of up to 250 hours of use before having to change its battery and six buttons. configurable and programmable as best suits us through the super complete Logitech software. And it is a really light model, with only 99 grams that make it an ideal option to always carry along with our gaming laptop.