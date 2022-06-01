Get ahead of the premiere of Ms Marvel with 3DJuegos and these tickets for its pre-release in theaters

At 3DJuegos we are giving away 26 double tickets to see the first bars of the new Disney + series.

Marvel continues to show off its firm commitment to fiction series. After the recent release of moon knightwhich has even crept into Fortnite, Marvel wants to continue in this good form with Ms. Marvel. And at 3DJuegos we want to invite you to enjoy it on the big screen. For this, we are going to raffle 26 double tickets to be able to see the first chapters of the new series that is broadcast on Disney +.

Participating in the draw is very simple. Simply answer the form that we attach to this news. By filling it out, you already participate in the draw, so if you and your potential companion complete it, the more chances you will have to attend the pass.

Ms. Marvel premieres next June 8 exclusively on Disney +And this, when is it? Ms. Marvel premieres next June 8 exclusively on Disney +, but we give you the opportunity to go ahead and see it in the cinema a day earlier. will be the June 7that 21:00 at the Yelmo Luxury Palafox cinemas in Madrid.

The series focuses on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager who has admiration and devotion for superheroes, especially Captain Marvel, but who does not quite fit in at home or at school. She until one day she acquires supernatural powers that will completely change her future, of course.

Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is the first Muslim hero -in this case, heroine- to star in a comic at the House of Ideas. What connection will she have with Phase 4 of the MCU? How will her appearance affect the rest of the narrative built around the multiverses? We will leave doubts from next Wednesday… or Tuesday, if you happen to be one of the lucky ones.

