Get an RTX 3060 and a Ryzen 5 5600X for simply over 1,000 euros with this HP gaming PC at an rock bottom

Even though there’s little left of this 2021, it’s nonetheless an overly unhealthy time to get a gaming PC for portions. Principally, because of the lack in graphics playing cards that the marketplace continues to revel in, with out forgetting the surcharges. So gaming laptops and pre-assembled computer systems have taken on higher relevance, particularly when they’re on sale.

That is the case with this HP PC, which with a same old worth of round 1,250 euros is now on sale for simply over 1,000. We will be able to take it house for 1,099 euros on Amazon, a really perfect value for what it provides and which, by the way, way attaining its historic minimal.





It’s the HP OMEN GT13 in its 1014ns variant, a in point of fact balanced and whole staff for its worth. It contains not anything lower than an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics with 12 GB of VRAM, a modern technology AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 16 GB of RAM reminiscence and two garage gadgets: a 512 GB SSD and every other 1 TB HDD.

HP OMEN GT13-1014ns – Ordenador de sobremesa gaming (AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 30L, 16 GB DDR4-SDRAM, 1TB HDD+ 512GB SSD, RTX 3060 12GB, FreeDOS) negro

As with the gaming laptops of this similar HP circle of relatives, this OMEN it has some very fascinating design strains; the PC tower is black, swish, now not too extensive, with fanatics for just right warmth dissipation, and accommodates USB Kind-A, Kind-C ports and a combo microphone and headphone jack.

With {hardware} like this we will be able to play no matter we would like in Complete HD answer, with top body charges in step with 2d and top graphic high quality. Even the newest titles available on the market. AND all this whilst making the most of applied sciences as fascinating as ray tracing and DLSS, found in increasingly more video games and that require an RTX GPU (like this 3060) to paintings.