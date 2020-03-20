Get Disney Plus UK for a cheaper price – but you only have 6 days left

The launch of Disney+ within the UK grows ever nearer and it arguably couldn’t come at a higher time. With increasingly of us spending additional time at residence, Disney’s new streaming service provides a nice approach to maintain ourselves and the children entertained.

In simply six days Disney+ launches within the UK, following its launch within the US in November 2019. Which means there’s lower than a week left to benefit from Disney’s presale deal which ends on Monday 23rd March.

Proper now you can signal as much as Disney+ for £49.99 for a 12 months, saving £10. From the official launch day on Tuesday 24th March, Disney+ will price £59.99 for a 12 months.

What’s on Disney+?

UK viewers will quickly have the ability to take pleasure in household favourites, life motion remakes and Marvel films multi functional place. There’s additionally excellent news for busy households – subscribers can watch on as much as 4 screens without delay.

Plus, earlier this week Disney upped the anticipation after revealing that Frozen 2 shall be coming early to the streaming service. Disney additionally revealed that customers will have the ability to set their profile icons as characters from the hit movie.

Take advantage of Disney+’s restricted time deal for £49.99 for a 12 months.