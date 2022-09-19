Get early access to FIFA 23 for less than one euro: this is this offer for PlayStation and Xbox

EA Play launches a promotion with which we can enjoy new generation football before its launch.

EA is facing the imminent launch of FIFA 23, which will be established as the last installment to bear the name of the classic football federation. Beyond this point and apart in the history of the franchise, the most staunch fans have been fascinated with the novelties of the new title, which includes unpublished mechanics and a new technology known as HyperMotion2.

You can test FIFA 23 for 10 hours starting on September 27Taking into account the expectations surrounding this game, EA wants to advance the start of the party with a new offer on its EA Play service: until September 30th (FIFA 23 release date), PlayStation and Xbox users can subscribe to the platform for 0,99 euros, which reduces the original price of 3.99 euros / month of the basic membership. It should be noted that this opportunity is available regardless of whether you have been registered with EA Play before.

But the promotion does not end here: to celebrate the upcoming release of FIFA 23, EA has decided to unlock its title early. In this way, users registered with EA Play will be able to enjoy a trial of 10 hours from the September 27thbeing possible to transfer the progress to the full title as soon as it is officially released.

If you are one of those who enjoy FIFA deliveries through the mode Ultimate Team, we remind you that you can start building your team through the Web App and the Companion App between September 21 and 22. And, if you want to learn more about the EA experience, we encourage you to read our first impressions of FIFA 23 with all the news, graphics and changes in the rhythm of the game.

