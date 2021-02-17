‘Get Even’ Star Mia McKenna-Bruce Leads Cast of ‘Smudged Smile’

Mia McKenna-Bruce, star of BBC and Netflix sequence “Get Even,” will headline Ella Greenwood’s “Smudged Smile,” a brief movie on teenage melancholy that kicks off a psychological well being anthology sequence.

Additionally starring are Elliot Levey (“Quiz”), Anna Acton (“Brassic”) and Priya Blackburn (“Bohemian Rhapsody”). Greenwood directs from a script by Hannah Westall.

McKenna-Bruce will play Zoe, a joyful teenager whose infectious zest for all times elevates everybody round her. Her sixteenth birthday is developing, and every part goes properly in her world. However, struggling together with her psychological well being while sustaining the goofy, completely happy picture that everybody is aware of and loves, Zoe faces an interior turmoil that overshadows what is supposed to be essentially the most thrilling evening of her 12 months.

The movie is supported by teen psychological well being charity stem4. Greenwood is an envoy for stem4 and is campaigning for higher illustration of psychological well being within the media.

Oriane Choose and Anaïs Ferrato are producing by way of their Candid Broads Productions (“Name it a Day”). Emme Lentino is serving as government producer.

Greenwood and Choose are teaming up after engaged on separate initiatives that concentrate on psychological well being. Greenwood’s Damaged Flames Productions is constructing a slate of psychological health-based initiatives together with “Defective Roots,” primarily based on her 2020 brief of the identical title about teenage melancholy, which is now being developed right into a characteristic in partnership with TerraMedia. Greenwood’s “Self-Allure,” starring BAFTA Breakthrough expertise Bukky Bakray, focuses on self-harm.

Choose’s brief “I Am” can also be being developed right into a characteristic and follows a lead character with schizophrenia.

McKenna-Bruce is represented by 42 and Luber Roklin Leisure. Acton and Levey are each represented by United Brokers and Blackburn by IAG.