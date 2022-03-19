Get Get Even for free on Steam and keep it forever with this limited time offer

Bandai Namco prepares us an interesting gift with action, puzzles, stealth and an amazing narrative.

Yesterday we prepared you a weekend full of games in which you would not have to spend a single euro, 5 free games for this weekend including horror and shooter. But it seems that Bandai Namco did not want to stay without bringing his gift and has surprised us with free steam keys for your interesting Get Even.

To access this promotion you just have to go to the Bandai Namco official websiteregister and complete a form to receive the digital code after the event. Don’t get me wrong, since The offer will end on March 21this very Monday and will be limited to the first 100,000 participants. Although once you get the code, you will have access to the game forever.

Get Even explores our emotions through doubts and feelings of guilt, relying on a science fiction story reminiscent of plots like those seen in the popular television series, Black Mirror. we will follow Cole Black on a journey that will take you to the depths of your memories, looking for reconstruct a crime scene that hides much more than it appears.

One abandoned mental hospital will be the protagonist of a first-person action-puzzle adventure that shines more like narrative experience that in regards to its gameplay. an adventure of action, puzzle and stealth which we talked about in our Get Even analysis. If in addition to these free games you have subscriptions such as PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro or Prime Gaming, March has brought proposals for all tastes with action, strategy and great indie games available for download.

