Get into fistfights in this action game and pay attention to its graphics: Clash Artifacts of Chaos trailer

ACE Team has shown an action and fighting title in which the protagonist must survive in a world full of creatures.

Clash Artifacts of Chaos has been presented at the Nacon Direct 2022 conference with release planned for the February 9, 2023. It is a fight and action title where the protagonist, called Pseudowill use martial arts to face the hordes of enemies in the confusing zenozoik lands.

Pseudo has a important task to do in this fighting game. Being a recluse, everything that crosses your path will be your enemy, except an endearing companion that appears in the form of an owl and its mission is to protect it. Your friend has some flashy powers that have attracted the attention of Gemini, who is the Mistress of Artifacts.

The protagonist is in a strange world what to discover. You’ll have to do it with only weapon he has, with his fists. The player will be able to swap the third person with the first so that the experience becomes more immersive. In addition, the title will enjoy cooperative multiplayer and PVP arena. In addition, you will be able to send messages and exchange equipment with other characters.

This title distributed and edited by Nacon will reach PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can now add the game to the wish list. In addition, this conference has included more bombs, showing a new game starring Robocop to a new Terminator title, focused on survival.

More about: Clash Artifacts of Chaos, Nacon Connect 2022, Nacon Connect and ACE Team.