get it for 200 euros much less, its rock bottom

For administrative center automation we will be able to use nearly any track. To paintings, issues get just a little extra difficult. And if we input the gaming enviornment, incessantly getting the proper type is a headache. Particularly if we speak about e-sports and aggressive environments, the place each and every millisecond counts.

And it’s exactly inside this ultimate sector the place we discover a in reality attention-grabbing be offering: that of this Asus ROG track diminished to just 299 euros from its standard greater than 500 euros, by which it supposes to achieve its historic minimal.





ASUS ROG Swift PG248Q – 24 “Gaming Observe (144 Hz local, WLED TN, solution FHD 1920 x 1080, 16: 9, Brightness 350 CD / m2, Distinction 1,000: 1, Reaction 1 ms GTG, G-Sync)

We confer with the ASUS ROG Swift PG248Q, a type that has options to have in mind so far as aggressive is anxious. As a result of accommodates all of the options that paintings absolute best in e-sports: top refresh charge, now not too top diagonal and quick reaction time.

This track mounts a 24-inch 1920 x 1080 TN panel with a local 144 Hz refresh charge, however that may build up as much as 180 Hz. To which is added a reaction time of just one millisecond that permits minimizing the ghosting. With out lacking out on such essential additions as compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync, which guarantees easiest synchronization between Hertz and FPS, getting rid of the irritating tearing.