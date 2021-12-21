Get Loop Hero For Free Today From The Epic Games Store – Time To Face Your Time Loop On PC

This is one of the great indie surprises of this year. Tomorrow there will be another gift in the PC store.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 20 December 2021, 17:27 41 comments

Epic Games Store offers from this afternoon the possibility of downloading one of the best independent video games of the year for free in the eyes of the 3DJuegos editorial team. We are talking about Loop Hero, for 24 hours it will be available at no additional cost within the Fortnite parents’ store on the occasion of their Christmas deals.

Loop Hero is presented as a strategy RPG with a retro aesthetic where you have to face an army of monsters in a world trapped in a time loop, having to take advantage of a constantly expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, terrain, etc. In short, a proposal where you have to plan if you want to break the eternal cycle in which this land is plunged.

Although on a gift horse, do not look at his tooth, you can also read the analysis of Loop Hero in 3DJuegos, where we value the work of Four Quarters as one of the great surprises of the year. “Addictive from beginning to end, the combination of strategy with cards is tremendously gratifying”, valued Carlos Gallego.

15 free games this Christmas

Loop Hero is the fifth of 15 free games announced by the Epic Games Store for these Holiday Deals. Tomorrow, at this same time, there will be another giftAlthough its entity has not yet been established, the clues on the packaging suggest the FPS with Second Extinction dinosaurs. We recall that the PC trade has also launched discount coupons of 10 euros for their sales.

