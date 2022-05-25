“Get me out”: amid the pressures he suffers, Ecuadorian Byron Castillo broke down in tears and asked for change

Ecuadorian player Byron Castillo broke down after committing a penalty and with tears asked the Barcelona SC coach to leave

Byron Castillo is in the eye of the storm due to a complaint from the Chilean National Professional Football Association (ANFP), which states that there are irregularities in the date and place of birth of the Ecuadorian side, part of the team that leads Gustavo Alfaro who got the ticket to Qatar 2022. This Sunday, in the defeat of his team, Barcelona de Guayaquil against Aucas, the defender committed a penalty and broke down to the point of asking to be replaced.

Since the beginning of May, when the governing body of Chilean soccer made its presentation to FIFA pointing out that he was actually born in Colombiathe player Castillo is going through a load of capital pressure and even his club started a campaign on their social networks in support of his player under the hashtag #TodosSomosByron. In between, the player continued in full competition in the local league and in the South American Cup, where this Wednesday the classification will be played in Uruguay against Wanderers and Lanús is also in that fight, who will receive Metropolitanos from Venezuela.

The truth is that Castillo’s emotional state due to the conflict between the federations has it bad to bring him to the side. The situation reached its peak this Sunday when he committed a penalty that was converted by Aucas. After the Quito team scored, the winger turned around and walked towards the substitute bench and with tears he asked his coach, former youth coach Jorge Célico, to replace him. “Get me out, get me out,” said the footballer.

Finally, Castillo was replaced by Pedro Velasco and this Monday, the president of the Ecuadorian club, the Argentine Carlos Alejandro Alfaro Morenoanticipated that the player will not travel to play against Wanderers in Montevideo. “We also took the opportunity to recover it in the psychological part”clarified the former Independiente, Platense and also Barcelona striker, of which he is a historical reference, which allowed him to reach the top position of the club.

Byron Castillo was a key player in the team that led Alfaro to Qatar 2022

At the beginning of May, it became known that FIFA would investigate Chile’s complaint against Ecuador due to Castillo’s nationality. According to the Chilean entity, Byron Castillo, who plays for Barcelona in Guayaquil, was born on July 25, 1995 in the Colombian city of Tumaco, and not in General Villamil Playas, Ecuador, on November 10, 1998..

The first rumors about the nationality of the player Byron Castillo began in 2017, when he was separated, as a precaution, from the Ecuadorian U20 team that played the World Cup in South Korea.

His case with all the evidence presented by the ANFP at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich is being evaluated by the mother entity. While the Ecuadorian Football Federation requested an extension of 15 days to defend itself, according to the Chilean media Third. The maximum term will expire on June 5, Justo, eight days before Peru disputes the playoff against Australia or the United Arab Emirates, for one of the last places to reach Qatar 2022.

It should be noted that Ecuador qualified for the World Cup after finishing fourth in the standings with 26 points. Although Chile only added 19 units (finished in 7th place), the intention of this ANFP claim would be for its team to attend Qatar, something that would be possible if Ecuador loses all the points it earned in the eight games. of the Qualifiers that Castillo was present.

In a conversation with Infobaethe lawyer of Byron Castillo, Jose Massu, said that “there is a zero percent chance that Ecuador will be sanctioned and the player as well.” According to the lawyer, “those documents that Chile has are not evidence, are indications that have never been processed in a trial. FIFA does not have civil registry or prosecutorial capacity. If someone alleges that an act is false, they have to prove it in a criminal trial.”

