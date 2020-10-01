Get money off Nokia 2720 Flip to mark Silver Surfer Day

Nokia is providing a reduction on the Nokia 2720 Flip, created within the retro type for the older buyer.

The supply is thanks to Nationwide Grandparents Day also called #SilverSundayUK.

For one week, beginning on 1st October (which additionally occurs to be Worldwide Day of Older Individuals), you will get £10 off from Nokia.com/telephones with a promo code: SILVERSURFER

The flip telephone is geared toward making issues simpler for an older consumer, with a number of set capabilities like an emergency button.

Urgent the emergency button sends a message to 5 contacts giving particulars of your location, after which it rings your chosen contacts till they reply.

There’s additionally Google Assistant, ICE (In Case of Emergency)data menu, and some enhanced options like elevated customary alert quantity and textual content dimension to be sure to don’t miss calls, and messages are straightforward to learn in addition to a extra sturdy materials.

For extra Nokia offers take a look at Amazon’s Nokia web page – there’s the cell phone for Seniors for £28.99.

When you’re searching for one thing else the Nokia 8.3 5G is now out there to pre-order too. The Nokia 8.3 5G is offered to pre-order now at Amazon and O2, and shall be shipped from eighth October – and also you get £109 value of equipment free for a restricted time.

Nokia’s supply begins 1st October at Nokia.com/telephones with promo code: SILVERSURFER.