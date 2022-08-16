Get ready for God of War: Ragnarok with the new PlayStation video summary: eye, it has spoilers

Actress Felicia Day and God of War character Mimir refresh the well-known story of Kratos and Atreus.

Hay looking forward to it from God of War: Ragnarok. This is demonstrated by players through spectacular sand sculptures, although this emotion is also expressed by the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, saying that the adventure of Kratos and Atreus will be the next title he will play. Of course, there are still several weeks to enjoy this adventure, but from PlayStation they want to refresh our memory with a video-summary complete.

Video contains God of War story spoilersIf you haven’t played God of War and intend to play it in the coming months, we recommend you leave this news right now. If, on the other hand, you want to remember the path that Kratos and Atreus took back in 2018, you can watch the video at the beginning of this text to refresh some of the key events of the game.

This video, which tells all the events of God of War using an epic story tone, has the collaboration of the actress Felicia Day and the smartest man alive: Mimir. To accompany the narration of the professional, PlayStation has prepared a handful of drawings that, presented in a book, take us throughout the title starring Kratos and Atreus.

PlayStation roundup brings back the God of War story ahead of the release of God of War: Ragnarok, which will be available for PS4 and PS5 on November 9. Until then, we can continue to imagine the monsters and gods that Kratos will face in a game that, in the words of its director Cory BarlogIt still holds many surprises.

