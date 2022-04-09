Get rid of all the unwanted features that come with Windows 10 and 11 with this simple tool

Both Windows 10 and the new Windows 11 have a few features that some users wish they could easily remove or at least disable at will. things like multiple telemetry functions that collect from our data of writing, even those of location.

From System Settings it is possible to take some more control over this, but you can never disable everything completelyNor is it all in one place. For this type of thing you have third-party tools like ShutUp10 or “shut up Windows 10”.

O & O ShutUp10 ++





This little program is a free O&O tool that calls itself “anti spy“. ShutUp10 also works with Windows 11 and is completely portable, that is, it does not require installation, all you have to do is download the executable and double-click on it to start the program.

The interface is simple and it is very easy to use, moreover, unlike other tools of this type, is translated into Spanishso it may be easier to understand what each feature you’re disabling means.





When you run this utility you will see a window with three columns: Status, Tuning, and Recommended. The first tells you if a change has been applied, the second tells you the feature description, and the third tells you if it’s recommended to do so to improve your privacy.

If you click on each function, you will see a more detailed description of what exactly it does and why you would be interested in deactivating it.

For example, the first row appears in red and says “Handwriting data exchange is disabled.” This means that ShutUp10 hasn’t disabled that option for now, and that Windows is collecting data about what you type by hand on the system.





Just click on each box and change the color to green to change a setting. Or if you want you can click on “Actions” and automatically apply all the recommended ones in a couple of clicks. Many of these things can be done from Windows 10 and 11 Settings, but never that simple.

Available settings range from activity history, to app privacy, to Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Office options, to Windows sync features, and much more.

Cover Image | WallpaperHub