Get rid of all the unwanted software that comes with Windows 10 and 11 with this simple terminal command

Many jokes were made that after the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, now Candy Crush would no longer count as bloatware because it also belongs to the same company. However, the candy game is far from the only Unwanted program that comes pre-installed in Windows 10 and 11.

Although it is possible to uninstall more and more Windows applications, some still do not allow it, and in any case you have to do it one by one from Settings or Control Panel. With a tool like Windows10Debloater, you save a lot of time, with some extra benefits.

An all-in-one utility to remove blotware from Windows 10 and 11





Warning: What we are about to recommend requires downloading and running with Administrator privileges a public script hosted on GitHub. This poses security risks to your computer, even when the package and developer are trusted. If you decide to use this tool you do so at your own risk, we have found it useful and interesting, but neither Genbeta nor its creators are responsible for what may happen to your system.

Warnings aside, Windows10Debloater is a script/utility/application to remove “junk” from Windows 10 and also works with Windows 11. It allows you from remove unwanted pre-installed apps, disable some telemetry features, disable Cortana, and more.





All you have to do is open PowerShell or Windows Terminal as Administrator and paste the following command:

iwr -useb https://git.io/debloat|iex

This will do two things: download and store the files needed to run the app, and also create a restore point so you can return everything to its original state if something goes wrong. Once it is finished will open a small graphical interface to decide what changes to apply to your system.

There you will get multiple options, from creating a personalized list of the applications you want to eliminate, to doing everything in one click. There are also individual options for Cortana, Edge PDF, and the dark theme. In addition, the option to uninstall OneDrive is on the other hand, as are the telemetry ones.