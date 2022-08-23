get the Elite Series 2, compatible with PC, for less than 150 euros

In these last two years we have witnessed an unprecedented lack of stock in hardware and gaming devices. And the last product to be affected, curiously, has been the control of the latest Xbox consoles: in recent weeks it has been quite difficult to get an extra controller for our Microsoft console or for our gaming PC, and the few that we find usually have exorbitant prices.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – Black

For this reason, the offer that this Elite Series 2 stars in is especially interesting, one of the most complete alternatives of this well-known command and also the best-selling model. Which we can take home for 139 euros at MediaMarkt and also at Amazon, allowing us not only to get hold of this excellent command but also saving.

We are talking, as we say, about the Microsoft Elite Series 2. An Xbox controller that is fully compatible with Windows computers, making it ideal as an alternative to the mouse and keyboard. Which has an interesting and discreet design in blackwith the classic Xbox buttons plus a few extra ones that will come in handy in all kinds of games.

This Elite Series 2 has excellent user ratings. It allows you to connect via USB type C cable or wirelessly. And watch out why incorporates several sets of levers to exchange for the ones that come standardas well as a charging base that we will not have to acquire in excess.