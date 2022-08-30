get the RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB on offer for just over 500 euros

The new generation of graphics cards, the RTX 4000, are closer than ever. They are expected after the summer, that is, in just over a month. And curiously, if we want to renew our current GPU, it is not recommended to wait, but the ideal is to go for one of the RTX 3000 currently on sale. Among them, without a doubt the most successful in terms of its value for money is the RTX 3060 and its Ti variant, and now we can take advantage of the latter’s discount on Amazon.

GEFORCE RTX 3060 Ti graphics card

The RTX 3060 Ti is probably the best-selling card of the current generation of NVIDIA thanks to its great performance in 1080p for what its different assemblies cost today. And among them, This one from Zotac in white stands out, which has just reached its historical minimum price on Amazon: we can take it on sale for 529.99 euros in that store, compared to its previous more than 700 euros. Discount that makes it a great opportunity to renew our setup.

We are talking about the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti AMP White Edition LHR 8GB GDDR6. A compact and well-built graphics card, which stands out for its white design that makes it perfect for configurations where white colors predominate. It has two fans and backplate rear, as well as sound and temperature management technologies so that it prioritizes one or the other depending on whether we are playing or not.

The NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti is, as we say, one of the most successful and balanced graphics cards of the current generation. With its 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory we will be well covered for years in this regard, and in combination with a good processor we will achieve high frame rates per second in all kinds of titles playing at 1080p. And we can even make the jump to 1440p too with great performance, resolution becoming more and more widespread among the gaming community.

Super deals available today

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X OC LHR 12GB GDDR6





MSI Optix MAG245R2 23.8″ LED IPS FullHD 170Hz FreeSync Premium



