get the Ryzen 5 5600G at its lowest price to date in PcComponentes

When we look at the specifications of a gaming laptop or decide what components our next gaming PC will have, the priority is very clear: the most important piece of all is the graphics card. But we must not leave aside the processor, since after the GPU it is the component with the greatest impact on FPS to which the games will run.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, con Wraith Stealth Cooler

For gaming, there is a wide catalog of processors with which we will play with great performance for the next few years, both from Intel and AMD. And now, we can get one of them at its lowest price to date, thus becoming a real bargain if we want to renew our PC with the latest generation hardware: this Ryzen 5 5600G has just plummeted to 169.90 euros in PcComponentes, its historical minimum, as well as in Amazon.

Not bad if we want to take home a latest generation AMD processor with which to obtain great gaming performance and save as much as possible. Above all, if we take into account the alternatives that we find below 200 euros, which are not too many. In addition, as it belongs to the ‘G’ family, this Ryzen 5 has integrated graphics, which allows us to free up our dedicated graphics when we are not playing anything.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is an ideal processor for gaming, thanks to its 6 cores and 12 threads working at base and turbo frequencies of 3.9 and 4.4 GHz, respectively. It is manufactured in 7 nanometers, has a maximum TDP of 65 W and it is compatible with RAM memories of up to 3,200 MHz. And beware because it also incorporates a standard air heatsink, thus avoiding having to acquire a larger one if we do not plan to do overclock.