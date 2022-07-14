get the WD Black on sale on Prime Day

Manufacturers are putting more and more effort into offering us options with more storage as standard. Even so, it is likely that sooner rather than later we will fall short if we are to accumulate and accumulate games and expansions. so sooner or later we will see ourselves in the position of having to acquire a larger storage unit. And if we are in it, nothing better than taking advantage of the Prime Day 2022 offers to save a few euros. But be careful because we can only access them if we are Prime subscribers or if we have activated the 30-day free trial for new registrations.

1TB WD_BLACK SN850 Internal Gaming SSD; PCIe Gen. 4 technology, read speeds up to 7000MB/s, M.2 2280, 3D NAND

Once we are Prime users we can take this excellent NVMe SSD at a very low price at Amazon: only 109.24 euros, compared to its usual more than 150 euros. A great purchase option if we want to greatly expand the space of our gaming PC without losing an iota of performance thanks to the fact that it is a solid state drive.





Specifically, the WD Black SN850. An SSD in M.2 NVMe format from the well-known manufacturer Western Digital. In fact, as it belongs to his Black family, one of the best of those in his catalogue. This translates into high read and write speedswhich in turn makes loading times in video games minimal, greatly improving the gaming experience.

This SSD comes with 1 TB of storage, which allows us to install dozens of games, both latest generation and previous. And also updates, DLC’s and all kinds of additional content. In short, it is one of the best options in terms of value for money. in terms of storage for PC gaming today. Although before installing it we must make sure that we have an M.2 port free on our motherboard.

More offers?

If after reading our selection of featured Amazon Prime Day deals you haven’t found what you were looking for, you may be interested in taking a look at the offers of:

As well as our colleagues from Compracción: you can see all the bargains they publish in Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their notices via Telegram.

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, become a Prime Student It costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links and may be profitable.