Get this gaming laptop on sale for just over 1,000 euros before PCDays

As with PcCom desktop computers, the PcComponentes hardware store also has its own gaming laptops in its catalogue. And they represent an excellent alternative to such widespread brands like Asus, Lenovo, MSI and many others.

PcCom Revolt One 3060 Intel Core i7-11800H/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX 3060/15.6″

This PcCom with RTX 3060 is one of the most balanced variants of all, and now we can take it home saving thanks to the fact that its price has just plummeted to its historical low: 1,168.99 euros (compared to its original 1,449 euros). A discount not to miss if we want to release state-of-the-art gaming hardware At the same time we save a peak.





We are talking about the PcCom Revolt One. A gaming laptop with a discreet design, a full backlit keyboard, enough ports and connections for our peripherals and a power that allows us to play whatever we want with great performance, high frame rates per second and ultra graphic quality. Taking advantage of even ray tracing and DLSS, the two most important technologies of the moment.

This Revolt One packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM, a penultimate generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. In addition to a Full HD and IPS screen at 144 Hz with which to squeeze the rest of its hardware. Although in this case, we will have to install the operating system ourselves.