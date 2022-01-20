Get this gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and 11th generation i5 processor on offer for just 999 euros

Historically, NVIDIA xx60 graphics cards tend to be the undisputed queens in sales for their good value for money. That is why the latest batch RTX 3060 is one of the most coveted GPUs, both in its desktop version and mobile. The former continue to command a significant premium, while the latter are part of super interesting teams… often discounted.

And it is that gaming laptops are experiencing a golden age in the face of rising prices and lack of stock in the field of desktop gaming PCs. Making it possible for us to take home equipment as interesting as this Asus TUF at the same time that we save; with a usual cost of 1,099 euros, it is reduced to 999 euros in MediaMarkt and also in PcComponentes.

This is the Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HM-HN016, one of the many gaming laptops in the Asus TUF family, which has more than solvent hardware that allows us to play whatever we want without exceeding the 1,000 euro barrier . And that It is an excellent purchase option for those who want good performance without spending too much.





Portátil gaming-Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HM-HN016 15,6″ FHD, Intel®Core™ i5-11400H, 16GB, 512GB, RTX3060, FDOS

This is thanks to the fact that it incorporates the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which with its 6 GB of VRAM memory and its dedicated cores, allows to achieve high frame rates per second in all types of games and take advantage of technologies such as DLSS and ray tracing.

But not only graphics lives this laptop, also including an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. As well as a 15.6-inch screen, with Full HD resolution, IPS technology and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

This Asus also has a full backlit keyboard, a relatively discreet gaming design and all kinds of ports and connections: various USB type A and C, RJ45, HDMI… However, it does not include an operating system installed as standard; we will have to add it ourselves once we receive it.