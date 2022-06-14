get this latest generation graphic at a knockdown price

With the beginning of the current generation of graphics cards, getting the latest model on the market was practically impossible if we were not willing to pay insulting premium prices. Now, fortunately, things have changed a lot. To the point that we can take home one of the most recent NVIDIA GPUs at a cost, now yes, much more affordable for our pocket.

MSI GeForce RTX 3050 VENTUS 2X 8G OC – Tarjeta gráfica 8GB GDDR6, 128-bit, PCI Express Gen 4, Dual Fan, TORX FAN 3.0, Resolución 7680 x 4320

We are talking about the RTX 3050, the current entry range of this manufacturer for the present generation, which has also been one of the last to see the light. And that we can take home now on sale for only 339.90 euros in PcComponentes. Discount from its usual 400 euros that makes it reach its historical minimum in said storeas well as on Amazon, being an excellent time to get hold of it while saving.





Indeed the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 It is the gateway to the new generation graphics of this manufacturer. But that doesn’t stop it from delivering great 1080p performance in all sorts of current games. And even taking advantage of ray tracing and DLSS, two technologies reserved for this family of graphics cards.

This specific RTX 3050 model is from the MSI manufacturer: the Ventus 2X OC 8 GB GDDR6. An assembly with two fans, contained dimensions and a little overclock applied from the factory with scratching some additional FPS that never hurt. In addition, it has a backplate in the rear area and a gaming design that will delight the most gamers. And all this, as we say, for just over 300 euros.