Get this Logitech gaming mouse on sale for just 50 euros and face your multiplayer games like a professional

The mouse is one of the essential components to be able to enjoy your multiplayer games. Thanks to it we will control the action of our characters, so we must take into account the features it presents to bring out our best performance. Gaming models count with the ideal design to face with advantage the competitive games that we play.

Logitech G502 HERO Special Edition High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, 25K HERO Sensor, 25600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weight, 11 Programmable Buttons, PC/Mac, Black/White

This is the case of this mouse from the well-known Logitech brand, which is currently on sale: from the 89.99 euros that it previously cost, it can now be ours for 58.99 euros at PcComponentes. A good offer with we will be able to make the leap in quality necessary to play like a professional to our favorite video games.

The Logitech G503 HERO Special Edition is a wired gaming mouse that incorporates a HERO 25K sensor with which we can enjoy a very high precision of up to 25,600 DPI. It will register our movements perfectly, without any type of pull, to provide us with great comfort when playing. As it is a very light mouse, whose weight we can adjust thanks to its five 3.6g weights, we will be able to adapt it to our needs to move it with ease.





It presents eleven programmable buttons that we can configure at will to assign the commands we need with which to optimize the performance of our games. It also has LIGHTSYNC RGB technology that will offer us fully customizable lighting so you can enjoy a complete gaming experience. This is a high-quality wired mouse that will allow us to take the necessary leap in quality to enjoy a good competitive advantage when facing our multiplayer games.